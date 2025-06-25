A Massive Heavy Metal Mashup Featuring AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ and Stryper’s ‘To Hell With the Devil’

Prolific remix master Bill McClintock created a massive heavy metal mashup that primarily featured a combination of the AC/DC song “Highway to Hell” with the Stryper song “To Hell With the Devil”. Unlike previous mashups, this particular combination included a number of different rock bands, including KISS, Dokken, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Judas Priest, and several others.

Music used in this mashup:

Stryper – To Hell With the Devil

AC/DC – Highway to Hell

KISS – Hotter Than Hell

Mötley Crüe – Shout at the Devil

Pantera – Cowboys From Hell

Dokken – Into the Fire

Def Leppard – Foolin’

Vixen – Edge of a Broken Heart

AC/DC – Hells Bells

Blue Öyster Cult – Burnin’ for You

Twisted Sister – Burn in Hell

Judas Priest – Devil’s Child

Van Halen – Sinner’s Swing, And the Cradle Will Rock, Jump

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

