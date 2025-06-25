A Massive Heavy Metal Mashup Featuring AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ and Stryper’s ‘To Hell With the Devil’
Prolific remix master Bill McClintock created a massive heavy metal mashup that primarily featured a combination of the AC/DC song “Highway to Hell” with the Stryper song “To Hell With the Devil”. Unlike previous mashups, this particular combination included a number of different rock bands, including KISS, Dokken, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Judas Priest, and several others.
Music used in this mashup:
Stryper – To Hell With the Devil
AC/DC – Highway to Hell
KISS – Hotter Than Hell
Mötley Crüe – Shout at the Devil
Pantera – Cowboys From Hell
Dokken – Into the Fire
Def Leppard – Foolin’
Vixen – Edge of a Broken Heart
AC/DC – Hells Bells
Blue Öyster Cult – Burnin’ for You
Twisted Sister – Burn in Hell
Judas Priest – Devil’s Child
Van Halen – Sinner’s Swing, And the Cradle Will Rock, Jump