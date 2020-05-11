Wonderful Abstract Portraits Made Out of Unspun Wool

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Iranian artist Salman Khoshroo created a wonderful series of abstract anthropomorphic portraits that are made out of unspun wool and tacked onto a soft but sturdy foam board. Khoshroo told Colossal that he used the soft wool to evoke much needed comfort while having to stay inside.

We live in fragile times, and I feel the need to find new materials and the mindset to reinvent my practice. Wool brings warmth and intimacy to these portraits and plays with provoking the nurture instinct. …I laid the wool like floating brush strokes and these are the results. I guess coming to a new material without any predisposition makes it easier to create something without the burden of established techniques.

