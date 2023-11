Abandoned Megaprojects in the United States

Kite & Key Media put together a wonderful compilation of odd abandoned megaprojects within the United States. Some of these unrealized projects include a shatterproof dome over Manhattan to save on snow removal costs, alternate proposals for the Lincoln Memorial, and a new port in Cape Thompson, Alaska to be built with nuclear weapons.

For every unique building you see popping out of an American skyline … there are dozens of crazier projects that were never built.