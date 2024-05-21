A Visit to an Outdoor Abandoned Car Museum in Georgia Set to a Bluesy Soundtrack

Travel With Austin visited Old Car City USA, an outdoor abandoned car museum that sits out in on 35 acres of woods in White, Georgia, where he captured the wide array of classic vehicles and set it all to a bluesy soundtrack.

Take a walk with me through an abandoned car junkyard in Georgia. We’ll explore the vehicles, enjoy the abandoned area, and set the mood with some music.

The cars were actually strategically placed by staff for photographic opportunities.

With over 4,400 American-made cars from the 70s and older, these cars, trucks, vans, and even a couple of school buses are placed in such a way as to be ideally suited for photography/videography

via Kraftfuttermischwerk