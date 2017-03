In 2014, we wrote about an adorable orange tabby named Sargon whose favorite toy was a spoon. Fast forward to three years later and Sargon’s favorite toy is still this very same spoon, as shown in a sweet compilation about the lengths and heights Sargon will go to in order to retrieve his beloved spoon.

The second video of Sargon’s loving relationship with his spoon.

The original Spoonified Kitten video