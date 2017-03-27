A Percussive Old Washing Machine Drums Out a Funky Polyrhythmic Beat During the Spin Cycle

Musician Adam Cefai captured hilarious footage of his old washing machine as it played a catchy polyrhythmic beat that sounded much like the percussion section of a marching band as it went through the spin cycle.
via reddit
Advertisements
by Lori Dorn at on
Musician Adam Cefai captured hilarious footage of his old washing machine as it played a catchy polyrhythmic beat that sounded much like the percussion section of a marching band as it went through the spin cycle.
via reddit
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.