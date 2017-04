German musician Carolina Eyck performed an absolutely gorgeous theremin cover of the Ennio Morricone composition “The Ecstasy of Gold” from the Sergio Leone film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Composed by Morricone for the legendary movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly featuring Clint Eastwood and heavily used by Metallica before the shows.Using the Etherwave Pro by Moog Music and RC-50 Loop Station, PS-6 Harmonist and DD-7 Digital Delay by Boss.