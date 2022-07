An Incredibly Lyrical A Cappella Cover of the Resurgent Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill”

Korean A cappella group MayTree performed an incredibly lyrical cover of the resurgent Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)”. This song from 1985 become very popular again after it was featured in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

This is one of the rare times that the group has incorporated lyrics into one of their covers.

The group also performed the Stranger Things theme music A Cappella.