A 360-Degree Video Featuring a Colorful Wall of 4,200 Dominoes That Fall All Around You

FlippyCat created a fantastic 360-degree video featuring a colorful wall of 4,200 dominoes that are falling all around you. They shared more photos of their build process on Instagram and Facebook.
by Justin Page
