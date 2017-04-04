A 360-Degree Video Featuring a Colorful Wall of 4,200 Dominoes That Fall All Around You

FlippyCat created a fantastic 360-degree video featuring a colorful wall of 4,200 dominoes that are falling all around you. They shared more photos of their build process on Instagram and Facebook.

