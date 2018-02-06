Film Projector Style Scanners That Convert 8mm and Super 8 Film to Digital Files

The Reels2Digital Moviemaker and the Reels2Digital Moviemaker Pro by Wolverine Data look like old school film projectors, but are amazing scanners that transform 8mm and Super 8 film to digital files (MP4), which are stored on an SD/SDHC card as well as play back on a television.
Introducing the Wolverine Reels2Digital Moviemaker. A very simple to use device that will convert your movie reels into digital movies (no sound) with few strokes. Works like a typical projector where you mount the 3 inch or 5 inch reel, insert a memory card, press few buttons and the apparatus will play the film and scan frame-by-frame to create a digital MP4 movie file that you can play on any computer, you can edit, upload to the internet or burn to DVD’s.
Here are a couple of transfers that Scott Beale made of Super 8 films his father Jim Beale shot of a Camel GT race in the 1970s.