Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Film Projector Style Scanners That Convert 8mm and Super 8 Film to Digital Files

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Wolverine

The Reels2Digital Moviemaker and the Reels2Digital Moviemaker Pro by Wolverine Data look like old school film projectors, but are amazing scanners that transform 8mm and Super 8 film to digital files (MP4), which are stored on an SD/SDHC card as well as play back on a television.

Introducing the Wolverine Reels2Digital Moviemaker. A very simple to use device that will convert your movie reels into digital movies (no sound) with few strokes. Works like a typical projector where you mount the 3 inch or 5 inch reel, insert a memory card, press few buttons and the apparatus will play the film and scan frame-by-frame to create a digital MP4 movie file that you can play on any computer, you can edit, upload to the internet or burn to DVD’s.

Wolverine Pro

Here are a couple of transfers that Scott Beale made of Super 8 films his father Jim Beale shot of a Camel GT race in the 1970s.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy