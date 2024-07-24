Captivating Digitized Found Footage of the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City

The Museum of Lost Memories thoughtfully digitized a reel of 8mm film by a couple named Pam and Ted who visited New York City in 1965 to attend the 1964 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

This might be the coolest footage I’ve ever found.

1965 NYC Worlds Fair Found Footage

This movie was part of a stack of 16 reels found at the Brimfield Flea Market in Massachusetts. The person behind the museum is looking to find the original owners or their relatives.

I found sixteen 8mm film reels at a flea market and bought them hoping to find the owner.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts