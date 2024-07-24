Captivating Digitized Found Footage of the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City

The Museum of Lost Memories thoughtfully digitized a reel of 8mm film by a couple named Pam and Ted who visited New York City in 1965 to attend the 1964 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

This might be the coolest footage I’ve ever found.

This movie was part of a stack of 16 reels found at the Brimfield Flea Market in Massachusetts. The person behind the museum is looking to find the original owners or their relatives.

I found sixteen 8mm film reels at a flea market and bought them hoping to find the owner.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk