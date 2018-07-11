Laughing Squid

Saoirse Ronan Talks About Her Name, Her Favorite Causes While Answering 73 Questions During Tea

by at on

Actress Saoirse Ronan invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment for Vogue into her London flat. Despite the fact that she was packing to go to Ireland, Ronan graciously took the time answer the 73 random questions being asked of her. Ronan discussed her hard to pronounce names, her most treasured items, her favorite causes and what should would be doing if she wasn’t an actor, all while enjoying a traditional English tea.

While packing for an Ireland-bound flight, Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan answers 73 questions from Vogue. Saoirse talks about her famously difficult first name, the causes closest to her heart, and best advice she’s ever received.


