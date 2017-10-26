Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Thoughts on Motherhood and U.S. Presidents While Answering 73 Questions

When @voguemagazine comes over, you dress up. Watch my full #73questions interview: https://t.co/u8udHU5QSQ Promoted by Vogue! pic.twitter.com/RYTpP95bef

Just in time for Halloween, Chrissy Teigen invites Vogue into her beautiful (and haunted?) Beverly Hills home and answers 73 Questions. In this episode, presented by Google Assistant, Chrissy tells us some of her greatest fears, her worst habits, what life is like while John Legend is on tour and much more. Featuring a special guest appearance by baby Luna!

