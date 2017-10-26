Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Thoughts on Motherhood and U.S. Presidents While Answering 73 Questions

by at on

Model Chrissy Teigen invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into her gorgeous Beverly Hills home to answer 73 random questions for Vogue. Teigen affably shared her thoughts on Halloween, being a mom, her marriage to John Legend, being famously blocked by a certain someone on Twitter, her favorite recipes for her new cookbook, meeting President Obama and of course her little girl Luna.

Just in time for Halloween, Chrissy Teigen invites Vogue into her beautiful (and haunted?) Beverly Hills home and answers 73 Questions. In this episode, presented by Google Assistant, Chrissy tells us some of her greatest fears, her worst habits, what life is like while John Legend is on tour and much more. Featuring a special guest appearance by baby Luna!


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy