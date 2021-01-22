70 Tiny Birds Play a Room Full of Electric Guitars

French artist Céleste Boursier-Mougenot created a marvelous sound project that involves 70 zebra finches and a room full of amplified guitars. The strings of the instrument appear to be no different to the birds than a telephone wire or the branches of a tree. As the birds land, nest, peep, and peck, they emit music that creates an ambient concert of sorts.

The project, entitled “From Here to ear”, has made its way to museums around the world in various iterations since its inception in 1999.

The artist told the CBC that he’d been imagining this project for a very long time.

Looking through the window, my feeling was that I want to make music from these birds on the wire, and 30 years later I did this…

