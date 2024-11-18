A Clover With 63 Leaves Sets Guinness World Record for Most Leaves on a Clover

A clover grown by Yoshiharu Watanabe of Nasushiobara, Tochigi, Japan, broke the previous Guinness World Record for the “Most Leaves on a Clover” with a stem that sported an incredible 63 leaves. Watanabe had previously found a 20 leaf clover in his garden and began cross pollinating the plants for increased greenery and a world record. It didn’t come easy.

I had to triple the number of leaves in order to try and beat it …It didn’t seem that easy, yet the leaves were growing in numbers; I thought I might eventually be able to break it. Since the number of leaves has increased year by year, I have been aiming for the Guinness World Records title ever since.

The previous record was 56 leaves set in 2009. When Watanabe discovered that he broke that record, he was elated.

People say that a four-leaved clover brings you happiness, so it would be great if this 63-leaved clover would bring surprise and pleasure to people

Watanabe also explained how he counted the leaves on his record-breaking clover.

Because the leaves are smaller than the standard clover that you know and love, it’s hard to count the number of leaves. When I counted this record-breaking clover, it took me over an hour.

The previous record of 56 leaves was held by Shigeo Obara of Hanamaki City, Iwate, Japan in 2009.