Over 600 Goats and Sheep Join the Wings for Life Marathon in Munich, Germany

While participating in the WFL World Run on Sunday May 7th, runners in Munich were surprised to find that a herd of over 600 sheep and goats were keeping pace right beside them. Luckily neither human nor animal spooked easily, so it everyone appeared to have a good time.

Another view of the race taken by Tarek Rasouli‘s brother Riian.

It appears that a wayward cow also joined in on the fun.

via Der Western, Digg