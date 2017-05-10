Over 600 Goats and Sheep Join the Wings for Life Marathon in Munich, Germany

While participating in the WFL World Run on Sunday May 7th, runners in Munich were surprised to find that a herd of over 600 sheep and goats were keeping pace right beside them. Luckily neither human nor animal spooked easily, so it everyone appeared to have a good time.
We've now got sheep in Munich! It's an all animal affair… ?? #WorldRun #WingsForLife #AppRun pic.twitter.com/85l05qRC1u
— WFL World Run (@WFLWorldRun) May 7, 2017
Another view of the race taken by Tarek Rasouli‘s brother Riian.
It appears that a wayward cow also joined in on the fun.
@WFLWorldRun @Sauselocke Und eine Kuh war auch dabei. pic.twitter.com/PQZ5HSBlxC
— Michael Schmidt (@Skisportler) May 8, 2017
via Der Western, Digg