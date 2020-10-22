A Catchy Remix of 60 Hit Songs From 1993 That Sees ‘The Sign’ to Ask the Eternal Question ‘What Is Love’

In the third installment of their 2020 reboot of the “Thursday Mashups in October” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet saw “The Sign” and remixed 60 hit songs from 1993 into a single, catchy dance track that posed the eternal question of “What Is Love”, only to be let down with the response, “Whoomp, There It Is!”.

2Pac (feat. Digital Underground), 95 South, Ace Of Base, Aerosmith, Beck, Billy Joel, Björk, The Breeders, Buffalo Tom, Collective Soul, Counting Crows, Cranberries, Crash Test Dummies, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Dinosaur Jr., En Vogue, Enigma, Haddaway, Ice Cube, James, Janet Jackson, KRS-One, The Lemonheads, Lenny Kravitz, Liz Phair, Mariah Carey, Mazzy Star, Meat Loaf, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Naughty by Nature, New Order, Nirvana, Onyx, Pearl Jam, PJ Harvey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Robin S., Salt-n-Pepa, Sheryl Crow, Smashing Pumpkins, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Souls of Mischief, Suede, Tag Team, Teenage Fanclub, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Toni Braxton, Tool, U2, Wu-Tang Clan, Zhane.