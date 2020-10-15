A ‘Real Love’ Compilation of 60 Hit Songs from 1992 That ‘Will Always Love You’ Like a ‘Bullet in the Head’

In the third installment of their 2020 reboot of “Thursday Mashups in October” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet created a 3 ½ minute compilation of 60 hit songs from 1992 made with “Real Love” that says “I Will Always Love You” just like a “Bullet in the Head”.

10,000 Maniacs, 4 Non Blondes, Alice in Chains, Annie Lennox, Aphex Twin, Arrested Development, Beastie Boys, Black Crowes, Blind Melon, Charles & Eddie, The Cure, Das EFX, Def Leppard, Digable Planets, Dr. Dre, Dream Theater, En Vogue, Faith No More, Geto Boys, House of Pain, Ice Cube, INXS, Jade, King Missile, Kris Kross, L7, Mary J. Blige, Megadeth, Neil Young, Opus III, Paperboy, Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Pearl Jam, Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, Pharcyde, Positive K, Prince, R.E.M., Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Screaming Trees, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Snap, Sophie B. Hawkins, Soul Asylum, Stereo MC’s, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime, Sublime, Ugly Kid Joe, Us3, White Zombie, Whitney Houston, Wreckx-N-Effect, Wu-Tang Clan.