A ‘Top of the World’ Remix of 60 Hit Songs From 1991 That’s ‘Alwayz Into Somethin’ While ‘Learning to Fly’

In the second installment of their 2020 reboot of “Thursday Mashups in October” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet created a “Top of the World” dance remix of 60 songs that’s “Alwayz Into Somethin” while “Finally” “Learning to Fly”.

Featuring:
2 Unlimited, A Tribe Called Quest, Amy Grant, Big Audio Dynamite II, Black Sheep, Blur, Bonnie Raitt, Boyz II Men, Ce Ce Peniston, Chubb Rock, Color Me Badd, Crystal Waters, Cypress Hill, D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, De La Soul, Enya, Future Sound Of London, Geto Boys, Guns N’ Roses, Heavy D & The Boyz, Jodeci, Lenny Kravitz, Marc Cohn, Mariah Carey, Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch, Massive Attack, Matthew Sweet, Metallica, Michael Jackson, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Moby, Mr. Big, My Bloody Valentine, N.W.A., Naughty by Nature, Nirvana, Paula Abdul, Pearl Jam, PM Dawn, Primal Scream, Primus, Prince, R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Roxette, Soundgarden, Spin Doctors, Teenage Fanclub, Temple of the Dog, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, U2, Van Halen.

A short clip within the compilation featured the late, great Eddie Van Halen doing what he did best.

EVH


