Why a Beautiful Red Row House in the Highly Desired NYC Neighborhood of Brooklyn Heights Has No Tenants

58 Joralemon Street in the highly sought-after New York City neighborhood of Brooklyn Heights is a beautiful red row with black shutters and a much-desired stoop that was built in 1847.

Unlike other residences on the block upon which it stands, the house remains completely empty of tenants. In fact, the last time someone lived there was before 1907, before the Interborough Rapid Transit Company (IRT) bought the property that year, gutted the interior, and turned the house into a facade that serves as a subway vent and an emergency exit from the Joralemon Street Tunnel. This particular tunnel carries the heavily traveled 2, 3, 4, and 5 trains from Manhattan. Like those in London and in Paris, the “house” blends beautifully in with surrounding homes.

Not every building in Brooklyn is what it seems

via Digg