Woman Models Hairstyles From Past 500 Years

Historical seamstress Morgan Donner modeled 500 years of hairstyles, starting with the year 1500 and moving forward century by century. Using both her own hair plus extensions, Donner was able to bring trends of the past to life through the art of coiffure.

I’ve wanted try a bunch of these styles for so long, but always had the ‘wrong’ hair length! So I fixed that, one style at a time.

via Digg