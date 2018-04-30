Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

48 Baby Goats Adorably Bounce Back and Forth Across a Barn While Wearing Colorful Pajamas

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Baby Goats in Pajamas

In keeping up with their wonderful tradition of dressing goat babies in colorful onesies, all 48 of the newborn Nigerian dwarf goat kids at the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine had themselves a lively little pajama party, bouncing back and forth across the barn while their mothers had a moment to eat breakfast in peace. These little baby goats had a wonderful time and even tried to get their favorite human baby to join in.

Pajama goat bounces baby

We have had 48 Nigerian Dwarf Goat kids born at the farm in the past two weeks. Now they are anywhere from 3 days old to 2 weeks old. They are getting so feisty so today we decided to let most of them out so their mamas could have their morning grain in peace without the kids jumping in their food and we had a fun pajama party. Our granddaughter Max especially loved it.

Earlier in the week, the adult goats kept warm by hopping around in hand-knitted sweaters.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP