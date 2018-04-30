48 Baby Goats Adorably Bounce Back and Forth Across a Barn While Wearing Colorful Pajamas

In keeping up with their wonderful tradition of dressing goat babies in colorful onesies, all 48 of the newborn Nigerian dwarf goat kids at the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine had themselves a lively little pajama party, bouncing back and forth across the barn while their mothers had a moment to eat breakfast in peace. These little baby goats had a wonderful time and even tried to get their favorite human baby to join in.

We have had 48 Nigerian Dwarf Goat kids born at the farm in the past two weeks. Now they are anywhere from 3 days old to 2 weeks old. They are getting so feisty so today we decided to let most of them out so their mamas could have their morning grain in peace without the kids jumping in their food and we had a fun pajama party. Our granddaughter Max especially loved it.

Earlier in the week, the adult goats kept warm by hopping around in hand-knitted sweaters.