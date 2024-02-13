A Multi-Layered Medley of Michael Jackson Songs on Played on Four Acoustic Guitars

The incredibly talented members of 40 Fingers played a vibrant, multi-layered medley of Michael Jackson songs on four acoustic guitars.
Original music by Michael Jackson, arranged by Emanuele Grafitti and played by 40 Fingers (Matteo Brenci – Emanuele Grafitti – Enrico Maria Milanesi – Andrea Vittori).
The medley encompassed different parts of Jackson’s career, including “One More Chance” from his time with the Jackson Five. Also included were songs from the albums Thriller and Bad, along with a heartbreaking cover of “We Are the World”, which was written by Jackson and Lionel Richie in 1985 for the supergroup USA for Africa.