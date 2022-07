An Incredible Interactive Cover of ‘Hey Jude’ Performed Live on Four Acoustic Guitars

The incredibly talented guitarists of 40 Fingers played an absolutely incredible and interactive cover of “Hey Jude” by The Beatles while performing live at Teatro Dal Verme in Milan, Italy. As they played the melody, the audience jumped in with the lyrics. At one point, the musicians stopped playing to let the collective voice of the audience ring out. They soon jumped back in again to give a fantastic finish.

