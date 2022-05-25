A Gorgeous Multi-Layered Live Acoustic Guitar Cover of the Theme From ‘Star Wars’

The incredibly talented guitar quartet 40 Fingers performed a gorgeous acoustic cover of the iconic Star Wars Theme inside an empty theater. As with their previous performances, each musician tackled a different part of the song and then came back together, creating a lush, multi-layered rendition of the song.

Taken from our Guitar Rhapsody live streaming concert, filmed in an empty theatre during the first pandemic lockdown.

Other songs from that performance include “Sultans of Swing” by Dire Straits and “Africa” by Toto.