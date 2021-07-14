Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Amazing 3D Tattoos That Look Like Peel Off Stickers

by on

Luke Cormier, a talented tattoo artist from Newfoundland, Canada creates amazing cartoon-themed 3D tattoos that look like old and rumpled stickers that can be peeled off of the skin.

via My Modern Met



Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting




Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved