Amazing 3D Tattoos That Look Like Peel Off Stickers

Luke Cormier, a talented tattoo artist from Newfoundland, Canada creates amazing cartoon-themed 3D tattoos that look like old and rumpled stickers that can be peeled off of the skin.
via My Modern Met
A daily dose of art, culture and technology.
by Lori Dorn on
Luke Cormier, a talented tattoo artist from Newfoundland, Canada creates amazing cartoon-themed 3D tattoos that look like old and rumpled stickers that can be peeled off of the skin.
via My Modern Met
Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved