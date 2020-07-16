A Wonderfully Enigmatic 3D Street Mural of a Man Walking Something That Disappears Around a Corner

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

French urban artist MAYE creates wonderfully enigmatic 3D murals that feature long-limbed men within an artistic vignette. One such mural features a young man happily walking some sort of animal that’s turned a corner. The tug of the leash is brilliantly evident as it seems to pull away from the wall.

The walk of happy people.

The artist cleverly uses existing features of the environment to enhance a story, such as another mural that features a young man trying to cut the lock off of a door. Others include a young man carrying a giant stack of books that block his vision and another investigating a hole in the wall.