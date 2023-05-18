Stunning Full 3D Scan of the Titanic Wreckage

Scientists working with Magellan and Atlantic Productions have digitally recreated the tragic 1912 wreckage of The Titanic in 3D, revealing a history that was once thought to have been lost. This “Digital Twin” is a full-sized scan of over 700,000 stills that reveals the current state of the doomed ship, which sits 3,800m (12,500ft) at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. This is the largest underwater 3D project ever undertaken.

Through the largest underwater 3D capture project ever undertaken research scientists have mapped the Titanic in its entirety. …Using technology developed and perfected over five years by deep water specialist Magellan Ltd, the exact condition of wreck is revealed and the entire historic site is mapped providing a level of detail never before seen.

This scan also provides an opportunity to learn more without the hindrance of water.

The world’s most famous shipwreck has been revealed as never seen before. …It provides a unique 3D view of the entire ship, enabling it to be seen as if the water has been drained away. The hope is that this will shed new light on exactly what happened to the liner, which sank in 1912.