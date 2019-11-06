Man Uses 3D Printing Pen to Painstakingly Create an Accessible Rubik’s Cube For Blind People

Ukranian Rubik’s Cube expert Evgeny Bondarenko decided that he wanted to share his favorite activity with those who are blind. Bondarenko quite expertly peeled off the iconic stickers from the cube and painstakingly filled in the blank squares with unique designs he created using a 3D printing pen. Each design is completely tactile, allowing the player to fully enjoy the game.

(translated) I always loved to create something. And now i want to try 3D printing. I decided to start with a 3D pen. And drew a Rubik’s cube for the blind with 3D pen. This is a Cube – where colors are determined by touch.

via The Awesomer