Man 3D Prints a Giant Crocs Clog to Wear as a Hat

Austin Bradley amusingly 3D printed a giant red Crocs clog to make into a hat. Bradley said that he saw people putting Crocs on dogs’ and was inspired to make one for himself.

I want to wear Crocs but like the wrong way. A couple years back, there was like this trend of people putting Crocs on their dog’s heads and stuff like this. I saw that and was like I want to do that too. Obviously Crocs are too small to fit on my head so I think we’re gonna have to 3D print it.

If that were not enough, he also printed up giant Jibbitz charms to fill in the holes.

So of course if I’m making a Croc, I gotta make all these Jibbitz things. I used to call them charms when I was a kid but it’s apparently the official word for them is Jibbitz.

via Toxel