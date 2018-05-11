Stunning Lifelike 3D Paper Sculptures

British artist Lisa Lloyd creates stunningly lifelike animals, jewelry, insects, flowers, foods and even beer completely out of paper. Using her background in animation and graphic design, Lloyd brings simple sketches to 3D life that have been used in advertisements, magazine covers, newspapers and even site specific installations across the UK.

I find the greatest inspiration for my work comes from nature. I love the patterns, symmetry, colour, geometry and texture. I love the detail. I then try to give it a modern twist, taking inspiration from the design world- such as fashion, interiors and graphic design. This fusion of styles has helped me produce paper art of all shapes and sizes for brands, installations and editorials for magazines.