A Creepy Size Comparison of Monsters From Movies, Television Shows and Video Games
Global Data created a creepy 3D animation that compares the size of monsters from movies, television shows, and video games.
The smallest monster in this comparison was Soot Sprite (Susuwatari) from Studio Ghibli movies such as Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro at 2.7 inches (6.85 cm), and the largest was the incredibly lethal Super Giga Drill from the Japanese series Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann at 10.45 trillion miles away.