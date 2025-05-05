A Creepy Size Comparison of Monsters From Movies, Television Shows and Video Games

Global Data created a creepy 3D animation that compares the size of monsters from movies, television shows, and video games.

Monsters Size Comparison 2025 3d Animation Size Comparison

The smallest monster in this comparison was Soot Sprite (Susuwatari) from Studio Ghibli movies such as Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro at 2.7 inches (6.85 cm), and the largest was the incredibly lethal Super Giga Drill from the Japanese series Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann at 10.45 trillion miles away.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

