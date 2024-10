Astonishing Hand Painted 3D Body Art Illusions

Artist Vika Bren creates absolutely astonishing 3D body art illusions by hand painting in strategically detailed ways, so it looks like her physiology has been impossibly altered. Bren uses either water-based or alcohol-based paints that are made specifically for skin to make her body, particularly her head and hands, appear differently at any given time. Her philosophy behind her art is very simple.

We are art & the world is an illusion.

Bren Also Creates Illusions on other People’s Bodies

via Daily Dose of Art