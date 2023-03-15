Diver’s 360° Camera Gives Rare View of Shark’s Mouth

Underwater photographer Zimy Da Kid of Zimy Filmz inadvertently captured amazing 360° footage of the mouth of the tiger shark‘s mouth who bumped into his Insta360 camera, tasted it for a second, and spit it out before swimming away.

That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my Insta360 camera during our last Deep Guardians expedition.

Zimy, who is the co-founder of Deep Sea Guardians, has spent a great deal of time filming different species of sharks, whales, and other amazing sea creatures.

via Born In Space