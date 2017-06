A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Giphy is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the GIF image format, with “Time_Frame”, a wonderful gallery show at Gallery 151 in Manhattan. One of the items currently on display is this awesome GIF “correct pronunciation” image, which is sure to perpetuate the endless debate.

The gallery show is open to the public June 16-21 from 1-9pm and June 22 from 1-6pm.

Big thanks to Leigh Ferreira for letting me know about this show!