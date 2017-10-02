A Team of 19 Builders Breaks Three United States Domino Records While Toppling 250,000 Dominoes

Engineer Destin Sandlin of Smarter Every Day attended the 2017 Incredible Science Machine (ISM) event in Westland, Michigan and got an up close look at 250,000 dominoes toppling over. The team of 19 builders behind the amazing creation ended up breaking three United States domino records. Sandlin then went home and did a domino motion analysis. Here is the original video, captured by domino artist Lily Hevesh (a.k.a. “Hevesh5“), of the 250,000 dominoes successfully falling over in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
250,000 Dominoes were toppled at Zeal Credit Union’s Incredible Science Machine: Game On! This event features 3 new US domino records: largest domino field, largest domino structure, and largest overall domino project in America. 19 builders from 5 countries spent 7 days (over 1,200 combined hours) building the Incredible Science Machine.