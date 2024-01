A Beautiful Sgt. Pepper’s Themed Montage of Celebrities Who Died in 2023

Art Director Chris Barker, who previously put together an incredible montage of celebrities who died in 2022 in the distinctive style of The Beatles‘ iconic album cover for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band, offered the same beautiful tribute for those celebrities whom we sadly lost in 2023. Here’s the full list of notable people who died in 2023.

Here are earlier versions of the montage.