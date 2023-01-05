Celebrities Who Died in 2022 Memorialized in an Incredible Sgt. Pepper’s Themed Montage

Just noticed I made a bit of a mess of that at midnight so here’s the final final version. #sgtpepper2022 update 5b… pic.twitter.com/lOM04mSVAQ — christhebarker (@christhebarker) January 1, 2023

Art Director Chris Barker put together an incredible montage of celebrities who sadly died in 2022 using the distinctive style of The Beatles‘ iconic album cover for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band. While the image underwent several revisions, the final version truly captured the tragic losses of the year.

Here are Barker’s montages from previous years.

via Miss Cellania