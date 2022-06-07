A 2022 Remake of the Iconic 1965 Music Video for Bob Dylan’s ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’

In celebration of his 60 years at Columbia Records, the legendary Bob Dylan released a 2022 update of his iconic music video for the song “Subterranean Homesick Blues” which was originally released in 1965 as a clip from the D.A. Pennebaker film Don’t Look Back. The new video uses a lot from the original, in a more modern way, incorporating animation, and digital lettering that wasn’t available at the time.

Watch the 2022 remake of the Subterranean Homesick Blues video and celebrate 60 years of Bob Dylan on Columbia Records.

The celebratory anniversary site reveals which of the original cards were changed and how.

Click on the cards to see who reimagined each card.

Here’s the original video for the song.