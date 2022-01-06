An Amusing Compilation of 2021 News Bloopers

As they’ve done in previous years, News Be Funny has put together a very amusing compilation of some of the funniest news bloopers that took place during 2021. Being that there was an enormous amount of information upon which to report, including COVID-19 and one of its seemingly unpronounceable variants, the 2020 Presidential election, and other weirdly newsworthy events, it’s amazing that that was only 30 minutes of these on-air gaffes.

News Be Funny continues the time honored tradition of the news blooper reel started decades ago by news stations for their end of the year celebrations. Our videos with original commentary put a funny and thoughtful spin on humorous errors made during the production of live news broadcasts

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips