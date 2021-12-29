An Amazing Mashup That Seamlessly Threads Together Films Released in 2021

Video editor Sleepy Skunk (Louis Plamondon) has released his annual movie trailer mashup which seamlessly threads together films that were released in 2021.
Happy holidays moviebuffs! – Sleepy Skunk
The mashup is divided into three sections as indicated by songs. The first part is designated with “I Wanna Be Sedated” by The Ramones, the second with “The End of the World” by Skeeter Davis, and the third with “Build it Up, Tear it Down” by Fatboy Slim. A full list of the films featured and in which section they occur are listed in a Tumblr post.