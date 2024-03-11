A Helpful Song That Makes It Easier to Memorize 200 Digits of Pi

AsapSCIENCE creator Mitchell Moffit wrote and performed a helpful and catchy song that makes it easier to memorize 200 digits of Pi.
3.14159 this is pi, followed by 2653589 circumference over di-ameter 7-9 then 323 o-m-g, can’t you see?
8462643 and now we’re on a spree 38 and 32 now we’re blue, oh who knew!
7 thousand 9 hundred 50 and then 2 88 and 41, so much fun, now a run!
97 16939937 51 – halfway DONE
058 now don’t be late
209 where’s the wine 7-4 it’s on the floor,
Then 9-4-4-5-9 230 we gotta go,
78 we can’t wait 1640628,
We’re almost near the end keep going
62 we’re getting through,
089-9 on time
8628034 there’s only a few more
8-2 then 5-3 42-11-7-0 and 67
We’re done!