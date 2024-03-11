A Helpful Song That Makes It Easier to Memorize 200 Digits of Pi

AsapSCIENCE creator Mitchell Moffit wrote and performed a helpful and catchy song that makes it easier to memorize 200 digits of Pi.

3.14159 this is pi, followed by 2653589 circumference over di-ameter 7-9 then 323 o-m-g, can’t you see?

8462643 and now we’re on a spree 38 and 32 now we’re blue, oh who knew!

7 thousand 9 hundred 50 and then 2 88 and 41, so much fun, now a run!

97 16939937 51 – halfway DONE

058 now don’t be late

209 where’s the wine 7-4 it’s on the floor,

Then 9-4-4-5-9 230 we gotta go,

78 we can’t wait 1640628,

We’re almost near the end keep going

62 we’re getting through,

089-9 on time

8628034 there’s only a few more

8-2 then 5-3 42-11-7-0 and 67

We’re done!