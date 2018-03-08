How the 1990s Riot Grrrl Movement Grew Out of Rebellion Against the Blatant Misogyny of Punk Rock

In recognition of International Women’s Day, YouTuber Polyphonic focused on Riot Grrrl, a third-wave feminism, punk movement that started in the early 1990s and grew organically when the American punk rock culture became too toxic towards women. It was out of this movement that some of punk rock’s most popular acts came. Bands such as L7, Bikini Kill and Bratmobile put a new, determined face to the music and redefined the genre as a whole. These women were badass, extremely talented and wanted to ensure that women could make music without comprising herself in the process.

