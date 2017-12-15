Producer Felipe Haurelhuk and editor Fabrício Carvalho teamed up with Darth Blender to create an animated version of the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer. They used clips featured in 1990s television shows like Spider-Man The Animated Series, The Incredible Hulk, and The Avengers – United They Stand.
