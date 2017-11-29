Laughing Squid

Marvel Superheroes Try to Protect the Galaxy From Thanos in First Trailer For Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel has released the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the upcoming superhero film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and a sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The thrilling trailer finds a massive group of Marvel superheroes banding together to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin), keep him from completing his Infinity Gauntlet, and ultimately save the galaxy. Avengers: Infinity War is currently scheduled to blast its way into theaters on May 4th, 2018.

Four years after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Avengers, torn apart after the events of Captain America: Civil War, join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet that will allow him to inflict his will on all reality.

