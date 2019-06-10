Time Travel Explained in a Very 1980s Style Parody

In an amusing parody by Squirrel Monkey (previously), a female attendant (Kinna McInroe) welcomes passengers aboard a flight in a super-secret secret time travel mission in the 1980s that will bring them to the year 2145 in just eight short hours. Citing all sorts of factual documents, books, and studies, the flight attendant also explains the history of time travel, about the animals who were part of past experiments and about separate timelines that occur with time travel.

…a person travels to the past and kills their own grandfather before the conception of their father or mother, which prevents the Time Traveler’s existence. If traveling back in time was possible you would not disappear if you would kill your grandfather, because the future you are residing in was already made, including you. You would just not be born on a different timeline.