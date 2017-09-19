Laughing Squid

80s.NYC, An Online Collection of Street View Photos Taken in All Five Boroughs During the 1980s

642 Park Ave

Programmer Brandon Liu and researcher Jeremy Lechtzin have created 80s.NYC, a really wonderful online collection of photos that show what all five boroughs of New York City looked like during the 1980s. The photos were taken as part of a bureaucratic process to ensure taxes were assessed properly. Liu and Letctzin organized these photos into an easily readable map that’s fun to explore.

Over 5 years in the mid-1980s, the City of New York photographed every property in the five boroughs. …The city-owned imagery is publicly accessible from the Municipal Archives website but the viewing format is limited. The default organizing principle there is the city’s Borough-Block-Lot (BBL) numbering scheme, which alone or together with address searching is useful for retrieving images of individual buildings, but there is no map-based search…

High resolution prints of these photos are available for purchase via the Municipal Archives.

113 Berry Street W29

City Hall Park Row

