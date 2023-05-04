Amusing Outtakes From the ‘Star Wars’ Hotline in 1979

Producer Craig Miller worked with actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and James Earl Jones in 1979 to record outgoing messages for a Star Wars themed hotline number to promote the then-upcoming blockbuster The Empire Strikes Back. The outtakes from these recordings reveal the honest personalities behind each actor, their respective needs to get it right, and how each approached the work ahead of them.

The audio recording you’re about to hear is an outtake from the recording session that has only recently been brought to light. A super rare gem from Star Wars history!