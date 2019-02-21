A Fantastic High-Speed Image of a Restored 1972 Lamborghini Miura Disintegrating Piece by Piece

Swiss photographer Fabian Oefner (previously) captured high-speed photos of a stunning 1972 Lamborghini Miura that appeared to be disintegrating, piece by piece. The vehicle was actually being restored, which gave Oefner access to every aspect of the equipment. The result is a fantastic, immersive image that was a couple of years in the making.

For the first time, Fabian Oefner has created one of his highly acclaimed Disintegrating images with a real car. And not just any car: its the iconic Lamborghini Miura SV from 1972. The creation of the image took almost two years. During that time, Oefner and his team traveled to the workshops surrounding the Lamborghini Factory in Sant`Agatha /Italy to capture each piece of the car, as it was being restored. The final image, consisting of more than 1500 pieces shows a new level of hyper-reality, that is unprecedented in the artist`s previous works.