During the 1970s in the United States, the Levi Strauss Company wanted to create really memorable commercials about their new line of products in addition to their legendary jeans. With the help of narrators such incredible voice actors as Ken Nordine and Ernie Anderson, Levi’s was able to speak to the confusing times with familiar animated themes of existentialism, psychedelics and absurdity really took hold in the decade that came before.

